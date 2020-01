Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Cassidy Faker, of Churchville, recently received an All-American Scholarship to study radiologic technology at Alfred State.

Rochester

Joseph Alphonse, Austin Beckingham, Caitlyn Caccamise, Caitlin Costner and Jacob McDonald, of Rochester, recently received scholarships to attend Alfred State. Costner received a Presidential Scholarship. Alphonse, Beckingham and Caccamise received Academic Distinction scholarships. McDonald received an Alumni Scholarship.