Robert Erdle, 80, is facing DWI and other charges after the crash on Western Boulevard in November

CANANDAIGUA — The driver pulled to safety from a fiery crash last November by a good Samaritan and several first responders has been charged.

Robert Erdle, 80, of Canandaigua, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood-alcohol content above 0.08 percent, according to Canandaigua police. Erdle also was issued several traffic violations, police said.

Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth attributed the delay in the arrest to the medical attention he required for injuries he suffered in the crash. Police also were waiting for blood test results before charging him, he said.

"A delay is not uncommon with this type of accident," Hedworth said.

According to several police accounts, the car Erdle was allegedly driving Saturday, Nov. 30, left Western Boulevard and traveled down a ravine before catching fire.

A driver, whom police identified as Dwight Simmons, was stopped at the traffic light and saw the vehicle leave the road.

Simmons, along with Canandaigua police officer Anthony Catalfamo, off-duty Canandaigua firefighter Ben Cramer and state trooper Christopher Braun, helped pull the driver from the burning car and up the ravine to safety.

Erdle was flown by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital that night for treatment.

Erdle is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua City Court at a later date to answer to the charges.