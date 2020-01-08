The Henderson Ford Toy Drive celebrated its ninth annual toy drive this year, partnering with the U.S Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and the Rochester Christmas Store.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots distributes toy donations as presents to less fortunate children within the local community. The donations also benefited the Rochester Christmas Store.

Henderson Ford, with the help of business partners, Steinmiller Insurance, The BayTowne UPS Store, Webster Chamber Health Insurance Service, RAMP, Edge Advertising Group, Omeros and Neubert Financial Services Inc. were able to collect donations.