Info sought on blue 2005 BMW found on Monroe Wayne County Line Road

CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as part of the investigation of a homicide on West Lake Road in Canandaigua on Jan. 2.

Anyone who may have had contact with a blue 2005 BMW at around 10 p.m. that date on Monroe Wayne County Line Road, just north of the intersection with Route 31F, is asked to contact investigators.

The disabled vehicle was found in a ditch on the west side of the road, investigators said. Surveillance footage shows that several vehicles stopped with the vehicle before driving away.

Businesses or homes on County Road 8 that may have cameras facing the road also are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

William Patrick Fricke, 67, of Fairport, is charged with second-degree murder after the stabbing death of his former girlfriend, Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58. He is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua Town Court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Fricke's attorney, James Nobles, has said his client is innocent until proven guilty.

Another man, Dennis J. Gruttadaro, 60, of Rochester, also was stabbed and seriously injured at the West Lake Road home.

Fricke and Baker shared a business, The Crew Shop, and were active in the rowing community.

Deputies responded to the lakeside home for an "assault in progress" and found the woman dead with numerous stab wounds. Fricke was tracked down about four hours after the initial call, at a home in Irondequoit. Deputies said a car was found in a ditch by a Wayne County deputy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator John Kesel at 585-270-6765.