Friends of Ganondagan will host the 17th annual Native American Winter Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor.

The public will participate in Haudenosaunee experiences through traditional Seneca winter activities, including snowsnake, snowboat racing and dog sledding. The Allegany River Dancers will demonstrate Iroquois social dancing and Iroquois white corn-inspired food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All activities are free; suggested donation is $10 per family or $5 each. The event takes place with or without snow. Visit ganondagan.org for information.