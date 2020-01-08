Friends of Ganondagan will offer activities harkening back to 17th-century winters when the site was an active Seneca town for its 17th annual Native American Winter Games.

The public will participate in Haudenosaunee experiences through traditional Seneca winter activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22. These include the competitive game of snowsnake, racing small wooden snowboats, meeting sled dogs and watching a dog sled demonstration, and learning how to use snowshoes.

At the Seneca Art & Culture Center, the Allegany River Dancers will demonstrate Iroquois social dancing, Ganondagan staff will share winter storytelling, and visitors can win raffles, visit the Wampum Learning Center, watch the “Iroquois Creation Story” and purchase Iroquois white corn-inspired food, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Ganondagan’s Native American Winter Games is a wonderful time to share our Haudenosaunee culture while enjoying the important benefits of being outside during the winter season,” said Jeanette Jemison, Friends of Ganondagan program director. “This day provides the opportunity to learn about our rich history, culture and living traditions by engaging in storytelling, dancing, games, and traditional arts and crafts.”

All activities are free and include admission to the Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Suggested donation is $10 per family or $5 each. The event takes place with or without snow. Visit ganondagan.org for information.