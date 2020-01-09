The Town of Gorham Historical Society will host World War II survivor Marlies Adams DiFante for a talk about her experience.

The Town of Gorham Historical Society will host World War II survivor Marlies Adams DiFante for a talk about her experience in wartime Germany on Thursday, Jan. 23. The talk will begin at 6:15 p.m. The public is also invited to attend a dinner that begins with appetizers at 5 p.m. The dinner is open to those who RSVP by Jan. 17. Dinner menu will be beef, salad, roll, vegetable, potato and dessert with beverage (vegetarian option available) for $16 per person.

The dinner and talk will take place at Rushville Methodist Church, 24 N Main St., Rushville. To RSVP for the dinner, mail checks to Town of Gorham Historical Society, PO Box 90, Gorham, NY 14461. For those attending the talk only, admission is $5 for adults, students free with an adult. (Snow date for the event is Friday, Jan. 25)

DiFante, who spent her childhood in Germany during the war, is the author of her autobiography, “Queen of the Bremen: The True Story of an American Child Trapped in Germany During World War II.” The book will be available for purchase at the event.