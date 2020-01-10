How could they have dreamed it, the Senecas who called this the “chosen spot”? Dreamed that in the year 2020 a chic fashion and lifestyle magazine named Vogue would feature their home. That their longhouses would prove ancestral to a Lake House on Canandaigua? And that in homage to the sacred past, this Lake House would be nominated by Vogue as one of the “18 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020.”

Kanandarque. Sharing the glitz with the likes of New York City, Tokyo, and the British Virgin Islands. A spa, a wellness center, a bar perched on the shores of their lake. Seaplanes making the trip from the Hudson River. The less affluent locals gawking in admiration and pride as the planes splash the waters, tourists choosing this spot for a weekend getaway.

Seaplanes and pilots. Ah, yes, PILOTS (payment in lieu of taxes). Not mentioned in Vogue. That this world class hotel, one of the 18 most anticipated in all the world, had seen fit to squeeze the locals for a 10-year tax break. By necessity, of course. You see the billionaire developers needed the break in order to be competitive with another hotel down the road. A hotel not among the anointed 18. A hotel derisively nicknamed “the birdcage” by local residents as it remained an empty shell for several years.

Since “the birdcage” had received tax breaks, wrongheaded as that was, the Lake House certainly needed them. A level playing field after all.

The Senecas would surely be amazed at pilots, both the authentic ones that fly and the fabricated ones that lie. As well they should be. The former defy the laws of gravity. The latter defy the laws of common sense and fairness. The only meaningful leveling of the playing field, as the Inquiring Taxpayer sees it, would be for these actors to play by the same property tax rules as every small business owner and every homeowner in Canandaigua. The people who will make up for every dollar of tax break given to the Lake House. The people who most assuredly will not be featured in Vogue.

Oh, you’ve heard the sell-job ad nauseum. The jobs. The sales tax generated. The tourists. As if all of this would not happen without the tax breaks. It’s a tired story. Its genre is propaganda. The wheels of a free market economy roll quite nicely with their own grease. They seldom require an infusion of public money.

The same story was used by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council in awarding $1.5 million to Pinnacle North. Was used by the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency in granting a 25-year PILOT to that development. The story was echoed by our local governments and school board who approved the PILOT. We see clearly now that the success or failure of Mr. Morgan’s project had nothing to do with tax “incentives.”

The same make-believe story is told over and over again by our Governor as he hands out millions of dollars of public money to private enterprises. Yet, year after year, New York State hemorrhages residents, the upstate economy stagnates, and New York ranks among the bottom five states for the business climate that it offers.

The state and its local proxies continue to impose burdensome taxes on the majority and favor the handpicked few with needless tax breaks. Small business people labor long hours, risk their life savings, and serve their neighbors, while wealthy developers pluck the fruits of corporate welfare. Harried middle class homeowners flee the state, while developers offer luxury condos with significantly reduced property tax rates.

The story’s bankrupt theme was best laid bare in the attempt to bribe Amazon into establishing its HQ2 in New York, downstate of course. The Wall Street Journal reported that the state offered Amazon $800 million more in incentives than was previously known. In assessing the shameless showering of public money on the world’s third richest company, state Sen. Mike Gianaris said: “The more we learn about this twisted process, the worse it appears.” He added: “I think it’s good we didn’t have to provide any incentives to get Amazon here, because they appear to be coming anyway.” Amazon is planning to lease space for 1,500 employees in Manhattan.

And there you have it, the banality of government interference in the marketplace. Developers thirst for a piece of land on Canandaigua Lake. Amazon thirsts for a New York City presence. When offered public subsidies by those whose personal dollars are not at stake, these monied interests are not likely to refuse it: “Nah, we’re doing fine. Buy some computers for the high school.”

New York State has a $6 billion budget gap. Local governments struggle to fund essential services. The Governor feigns (one would hope) distress that women are being charged more for hair shampoo than are men. In almost Dickensian fashion he creates an Office of the Toll Payer Advocate, another layer of bureaucracy, which will surely be more of a financial burden on the taxpayers than a help to aggrieved thruway users.

But hey, Canandaigua is in the news. Chosen not only by God, but also by Vogue. Sea planes will replace sea gulls. And you, the homeowner and small business owner, helped make it happen. For you too were chosen.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.