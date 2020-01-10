Here's how your weekend is shaping up...
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 48° | Lo: 45°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: SSW at 15mph
Today: Rain Likely. Tonight: Showers.
Cloudy with rain
Saturday
Hi: 55° | Lo: 42°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: SW at 14mph
Yellow Alert: Cloudy and very mild with near record warmth through midday then rain increases into the afternoon. Rain will be locally heavy late in the day with possible flooding near and west of Rochester.
Windy with showers ending
Sunday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 23mph
Rain and snow showers with a gusty wind.