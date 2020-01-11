Events can reveal a lot, often without intending to. For instance, the last week’s show our character as a country, how action can spawn reaction, and the gulf between peace through strength and appeasement on demand.

On Jan. 3, Iran’s top military leader, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force known to practice and export terrorism around the world, was killed by a targeted U.S. drone in Iraq. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared “the world is safer.” The more than 600 U.S. soldiers and other citizens killed by this sadist in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq agree.

America’s airstrike erased a scourge whom former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates called “worse” than Osama Bin Laden and Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, killed in 2011 and 2019, respectively. It also shows the value of having a president with spine. Yet what more intrigues than President Trump’s action is the reaction by those who condone terrorism — or at least detest him more than they despise it.

In the wake of Soleimani’s killing, Iraq fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The installations brooked no collateral damage, with no Americans killed. This was likely intentional, since Trump, by enforcing his “red line” — shed our blood, we’ll shed yours — has, unlike predecessor Barack Obama, shown fidelity to his word. That has boosted credibility, aiding Trump’s bid to strengthen economic sanctions, crucial to ending Iran’s nuclear potential through peace, not war.

Typically, those most hating Trump have been too busy bloviating to notice. Less than a week after Soleimani was dispatched to where all butchers go, the Democratic House of Representatives passed a resolution to curb the president from using military force against Iran after “[he] used military force,” wrote The Wall Street Journal, “precisely targeted, to kill the … terror master who was responsible for [so many] deaths and maiming.”

Balanced human beings hailed the removal of the largest carrier of state-exported terrorism, Iran’s cruelty proved anew by refusal to show evidence after downing a plane over Baghdad, killing 176 abroad. The usual suspects, alas, were apoplectic. Why would Trump kill now? they howled, the U.S. House’s resolution attacking the “provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials.”

Disproportionate? One slug’s death hardly offset hundreds of innocent Americans’. Why now? As Pompeo and CIA intelligence said, Soleimani was in Baghdad to coordinate Embassy and other “imminent multiple attacks on multiple targets in locations” to kill Americans. Trump would have been malfeasant not to eliminate a man designated a terrorist even by Obama and the United Nations, killing hundreds of our compatriots since the 1980s, his butchery “imminent” each year.

Like Lady Macbeth’s “damn’d spot,” how politicians react to events never “out” — vanish — but remain. Every Democratic presidential candidate made Trump, not Soleimani, the villain! Joe Biden called the strike “a debacle.” Uncle Joe brags of being “Barack’s wingman” as Obama’s VP. Perhaps he should be more careful. In 2013, Obama wrongly said that terrorist al Qaeda was near extinction in Iraq — and that the affiliated group ISIS was “JV.” He was wrong not helping Syrian anti-terrorist rebels, terming them “former farmers, pharmacists, doctors, and so forth.” Charles Krauthammer once scored him for demonizing Republicans “for wanting to do nothing [actually, cut spending].” Obama said more wrong “nicer things,” the writer noted, about Iran’s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Unlike Trump, Obama backed a multinational pact signed in 2015 with Iran. In return for nuclear development “restraint,” it was freed from sanctions, regaining access to $150 billion in assets frozen abroad. Iran used the money from this twisted attempt to save Obama’s legacy to further terrorism — as it did the $400 million in cash received the day of the deal flown from the U.S. Treasury to Tehran on a cargo plane. Trump killed the pact, instead starting sanctions. Biden ripostes: “Trump lies all the time.” In fact, Trump has done what he vowed: If terrorists took an American life, we would reciprocate — and have.

Robert Gates wrote in his memoir that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” One day Joe says that he told Obama to assassinate Bin Laden. The next day he says he didn’t. Last week Trump began remarks: “As long as I am president, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon.” That is why we hire a president: to protect us at home and abroad.

In the Bible, Saul on the Damascus Road is suddenly converted, seeing all things clear. For many, I suspect, Democratic conduct in this episode has made their vision clear. A party which so hates a U.S. president of an opposition party that it can’t condemn appeasement of and terrorism against the Republic is unworthy of respect.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Mr. Smith writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.