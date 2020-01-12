Two people were taken to the Strong Memorial Hospital Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in a ditch.

Two people were taken to the Strong Memorial Hospital Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in a ditch. According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Smith Hill Road in the town of Walworth.

Deputies were dispatched to Smith Hill Road near the intersection of Walworth Ontario Road for the report of a rollover motor vehicle collision. Officers determined that the vehicle left the roadway before going into a ditch on the south side of the roadway causing it to overturn onto its roof.

Barbara Gabriel, 83, and a passenger Richard Gabriel, 75, were taken to Strong by Walworth Town Ambulance to be evaluated for their injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Walworth Fire Department and Walworth Ambulance.