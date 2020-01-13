PITTSFORD — Pittsford Mendon High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, which authorities determined was not credible.

District officials said the building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution" after a staff member found a note on the floor.

After students were transported to the Church of the Transfiguration, deputies swept the building. District officials said nothing was found, and the students were let back into the building.

"When I spoke with the students earlier today at the church, I was clear about the consequences of making such a threat," Superintendent Michael Pero wrote in a Facebook post. "That is to say, anyone disrupting school, threatening our school, or our schools’ safety will be held to the highest accountability and consequences. This includes suspension and a police report to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office."

Capt. Andy Delyser of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said there may be consequences.

"We would let the people who are thinking of doing this that you will risk severe penalties criminally, as well as the school district if they're a student, and we would also ask the other students who are affected by this in this case or in any case if you see something, say something," Delyser said.

Students were dismissed at the regular time, and buses were on time. After-school and evening activities were to be held as scheduled.

Authorities are not releasing what was on the note, because they don't want to compromise the investigation.