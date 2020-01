Wegmans is recalling 20oz. packages of breaded chicken breast fillets due to the possibility of undercooked chicken.

Wegmans is recalling 20oz. packages of breaded chicken breast fillets due to the possibility of undercooked chicken.

The bags can be identified by the UPC: 7789025193 with a "best by" date of: 10/23/20.

The product can be returned to Wegmans for a full refund.

If you have any questions, please call Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663.