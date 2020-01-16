First let me bear my soul. I am a grandfather (just turned 80). I am a white male who is politically, financially and socially/morally conservative; and yes, I voted for Trump. I suppose this gives some a bona fide reason to dislike me immensley because I'm going to vote for our President again. Now it gets worse! I am a gun owner and of course a Second Amendment advocate, a lifetime member of the NRA, and I think and speak with common sense. I even have a Walmart credit card, I buy my groceries at Aldi and then it's off to the dollar store to get other essentials. I do admit that I go to Wegmans and I satisfy my need for drugs at Walgreens. There, now I'm feeling better.

Now those who read this have me pegged. I know some among you like me, others I'm sure despise me, and the vast majority could care less as to who the hell I am. That's fine and dandy, but, to all who have or presume they have fame like the Hollywood crowd, TV entertainers, all current non-working and retired wealthy ex-oliticians as well as the true ultra rich and even the fame accorded to the 15 minute wonders — I have some words for the vast majority of you all. I want you to know how disgusting, repugnant and ugly you are when you sink into the gutter and spew your lies and oft-times cutting, insulting and filthy toilet mouth talk when speaking of our President.

So for those who are still capable of free thought, let's look at the reality that is clearly in front of us. I'll start with Nancy Pelosi and her feeble, neurotic and totally stupid effort to prove her underwhelming capabilities as the all-caring and all-knowing powerful leader of the House. These days Nancy can be easily seen as mentally crippled, weak and ineffective but remains in a constant state of prayer for our President and of course her impeachment articles that she holds closely and has yet to send to the Senate. In truth her leadership has been reduced to a new and lower level of standing strong for the "squad" and the weak-minded socialist lefties of the Pelosi party.

Then there is Chuckie Schumer who thinks only of his Emperor-like assumption of leadership in the US Senate. He does indeed suffer from political delusions, and we are all witness to his inability to command except to control only nothing but a partisan political position, and he is totally the hand maiden of the wicked witch of the west. Perhaps he should seek professional counseling for his political dementia. He is a diminished and ineffective loser and proves it every time he speaks.

It is true that President Trump has his issues, like showering us with his tweets and the personal aggressive positions with any and all enemies real or perceived. However, anyone who denies his accomplishments is simply a functional mental nut case. Nearly all that President Trump holds in disregard are clearly the antagonistic political socialists who refuse to believe he did not defeat Hillary in 2016. Then there is the overwhelming hateful "fake news" media and those of questionable fame best identified as Adam Schiff. Don't forget Jerry, the naysayer, Nadler, and all the other silly doves trying to fly with one left wing in the DC swamp.

I can't stop without mentioning the dwindling number of front runners in the dim Democratic lineup. Good old Joe is still the leader of the losers, and should he and his son somehow get more money from the oligarchs his effort will remain hopeless. Even my liberal friends see the reality of yet another failure of the liberal socialists, and that is comforting to me.

I can only hope that there is a reality check throughout the country as we close in on the 2020 election. We have run out of "safe places" and Canada really does not want you either. So only a stinging slap of reality in the face of all who continue to refuse the reality of 2016 will get your attention. After all, I survived eight years of Obama and Biden, and I feel great!

