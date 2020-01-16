Local families are invited to learn more about hosting a child from Belfast, Northern Ireland, this summer.

The Irish Children’s Program of Rochester will hold informational meetings at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, and 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Fairport Public Library, 1 Fairport Village Landing. Interested families must attend a meeting.

The ICP looks for families with children ages 9-15, but all are welcome. While in Rochester, the Belfast children and their families will participate in activities to strengthen peace and understanding.

Call (585) 678-1175 or visit irishchildrensprogram.com for information.