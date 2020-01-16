Nurses from Geneva General Hospital’s Acute Rehabilitation Department will offer their monthly, free blood pressure screenings and education from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at Geneva Methodist Church, 340 Main St.

The screenings will be held at the Geneva Community Lunch Program. Free blood pressure screenings are also held from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Garnsey Rehabilitation Dining Room at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St. Parking and entrance is at the rear of the hospital.

Call (315) 787-4620 for more information.