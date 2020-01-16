An 81-year-old Hamlin woman is dead after a crash in the town of Clarkson.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 81-year-old Barbara Huffer was heading north on Redman Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday when she drove head-on into a well-lit tractor facing south in the northbound shoulder.

Huffer's vehicle entered the southbound lane and struck another vehicle before stopping. Two passengers in that vehicle were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Huffer was also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs were not a factor, and no tickets or arrests were made.