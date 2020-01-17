The Ontario ARC has been awarded the four-year Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership, according to an announcement from ARC Executive Director Ann Scheetz.

The award recognizes the organization for embracing person-centered solutions to improve the quality of life for people receiving supports and services.

Ontario ARC is a not-for-profit agency founded in 1954, offering programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region. Ontario ARC is one of 47 New York State chapters of The Arc New York.

Visit www.c-q-l.org or www.ontarioarc.org for more information.