On Jan. 13, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson led a presentation on autopsy and death investigation for local high school seniors enrolled in the Criminal Justice and EMS Academy programs at W-FL BOCES Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Stanley.

Henderson, who is the Ontario County coroner, addressed real cases and what a coroner may face when called to the scene of an investigation. An understanding of the topic, which is part of their coursework, is critical should they choose to pursue a career path in Criminal Justice or Emergency Medical Services.

Henderson discussed how to determine time of death, different postmortem stages and additional factors used in pulling together pieces of a death investigation. He also touched on the local opioid epidemic and the use of Narcan as a life-saving method. He said that there has been a significant decline in drug-related fatalities, but that the misuse of opioids and presence of fentanyl are still very prevalent. Faculty and staff sat in on the presentation, as well.

“Sheriff Henderson’s presentation on death investigations prepared students for the reality of careers in law enforcement and dealing with serious and difficult investigations of homicides and unnatural deaths,” said Connie Liberty, W-FL BOCES Criminal Justice teaching assistant. “It is especially timely with the ongoing heroin epidemic and deadly fentanyl.”

Henderson has related experience in several capacities, including as a member of the federal disaster mortuary operational response team, in which he responds to mass casualty incidents in a designated region to help when similar offices are inundated.

He responded to New Orleans to assist in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and to Puerto Rico to aid after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Career and Technical Education programs offered through W-FL BOCES provide junior and senior students from the 25 school districts in the region an opportunity to achieve high-level technical and career skills, as well as high-level academic skills.