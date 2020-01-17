Police are once again reminding everyone to lock their car doors, and not leave any personal items in plain sight.

Investigators in both Webster and Brighton say vehicles have been broken into in their communities. Arrests have been made in both incidents.

A Webster resident frustrated with vehicles being broken into in his neighborhood alerted News 10NBC over Twitter about the latest string of burglaries.

The homeowner said the break-ins happened around Jan. 6 in the vicinity of Bay Road near Park Side Drive. Police confirm that they arrested a man last week after he was caught in possession of stolen property.

Homeowners like Jim Rockefeller say they're not surprised.

"It happens periodically around here. I don't think it’s uncommon. I think you see it happen in Greece, Irondequoit. It’s just the way things are, I guess," Rockefeller said.

Webster Police said Wednesday the man had not been charged yet. Charges may follow once the allegedly stolen property has been identified by their rightful owners.

In a different case, early Wednesday morning officers in Brighton pulled over a car full of teenagers. According to Sgt. Allison Laubacher, the vehicle they were riding in was reported stolen over the weekend. The car was filled with allegedly stolen items.

"It was all from unlocked cars," Laubacher said. "There was no forced, no broken windows. So we just want to remind residents to keep their cars locked, and keep their valuables out of their cars, and in their homes."

Brighton resident Josh Cerasuolo lives on Hampshire Drive. He was not happy after several cars were burglarized on his street.

"I feel really bad for my neighbors that they were ripped off," Cerasuolo said.

Items such as wallets, cell phones and tools, just to name a few, were recovered by police. Investigators also recovered a BB gun that closely resembled a semi-automatic pistol.

Luabacher said she could only wonder if it's been used in a robbery.

"I can only speculate that that's the reason for having it, but I can't say that for certain," Luabacher said.

All four teens were charged. Police say the three older teens were taken to juvenile detention. The youngest teen was released with a later court date.

It’s a crime that police say can be avoided if people were more careful with their personal property.

"This is a common crime we deal with in the Town of Brighton, and like I said just lock your cars," Luabacher said.

The three older teens did appear in Family Court on Wednesday afternoon.