A yearlong celebration of the suffragist leader was launched Thursday

ROCHESTER — Rochester kicked off a yearlong celebration to mark the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony on Thursday.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Anthony championed the cause of voter equality.

"I am so excited that people are focusing their attention on what this is all about," Deborah L. Hughes, president and CEO of the Susan B. Anthony House, said. "It's really about building a wonderful republic. It's about the challenges. It's about the compromises. It's not just about celebrating the history. It's about honestly looking at where we are now as a democracy, and really where do we want to be in the future."

A part of the celebration, Rochester leaders launched a new website — https://rrlc.org/rocsuffrage/ — with a list of events and activities related to the celebration of Susan B. Anthony and the suffragist movement.

Among upcoming events:

Jan. 30, Feb. 1: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (Ward Stare, conductor) presents "Women's Suffrage: Past + Present." The evening includes the world premiere of a new work by composer Gemma Peacocke ("All on Fire") among other pieces. Also, playwright Mark Mobley presents "True and Devoted," a new documentary-style theatrical work setting the stories of strong Rochester women, past and present, to music. It's 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 8-10 p.m. Feb. 1 (pre-concert chat is an hour earlier) in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Gibbs Street, Rochester; admission is $24.

Feb. 12: Susan B. Anthony's 200th Birthday Celebration Dinner. The dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester, features keynote speaker Tena Clark, Grammy award-winning musician and composer and author of "Southern Discomfort." Registration is required; register at shorturl.at/rETW0.

March 13: Wreath-hanging ceremony at the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House from 11 a.m. to noon, featuring remarks from Deborah L. Hughes.