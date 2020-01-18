The following editorial appeared in the Observer-Dispatch (Utica), a fellow Gannett publication. Guest editorials do not necessarily reflect the views of Messenger Post Media.

President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law as a federal holiday in 1983, and it was first observed three years later, on Jan. 20, 1986.

It is celebrated on the third Monday in January in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, and commemorates the Jan. 15 birthday of the civil rights leader who became a staunch advocate in a nonviolent movement that protested racial discrimination.

We’ll mark that holiday Monday, but it needs to be more than just another day off from school or work with little or no recognition. This is most important at a time when tensions in our nation and across the world are especially high.

Martin Luther King gave up his life doing what he thought was right. In April 1968 he went to Memphis, Tennessee, to support striking black sanitary public works employees. As he stood on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel, he was shot and killed by a man identified as James Earl Ray. Ray was later convicted of murder and served 29 years of a 99-year sentence before his own death in 1998.

More than a half century after King’s death, we must not give up on his dream. We must do more than simply tack a holiday onto the weekend to perpetuate his legacy. It means nothing if we just write it off as another day to sack in or go to the mall.

If you do nothing else on Monday, make it a point to tell your children about a man who in just 39 brief years helped change the course of history in our nation.

One of the best ways for young people to learn about Martin Luther King Jr. is by reading. Do it today.

Below is by no means a complete list of books for young people, but it’s a good sampler to get you started.

• “Dear Dr. King: letters from today’s children to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Jan Colbert

• “Child of the dream: A memoir of 1963” by Sharon Robinson, daughter of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

• “Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You” by Carole Boston Weatherford

• “Singing for Dr. King” by Angela Shelf Medearis

• “Let’s get ready for Martin Luther King Jr. Day” by Lloyd G. Douglas

• “Let the Children March” by Monica Clark-Robinson and Frank Morrison

• “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech that Inspired a Nation” by Barry Wittenstein

• “Martin Luther King Jr.: A Peaceful Leader” by Sarah Albee

• “Dream March: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the March on Washington” by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson

• “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” by R. J. Bailey

• “Martin’s Dream Day” by Kitty Kelley

• “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Brad Meltzer

• “My Daddy, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Martin Luther King III.

• “Let’s Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day” by Barbara DeRubertis

• “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Grace Norwich

• “We March” by Shane Evans

Remember that King’s message transcends racial barriers. By teaching our children about who he was and the mission he embraced, we might someday make his dream come true — “when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: ‘Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!’”