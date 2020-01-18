The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society's talks begin in Februrary

NEWARK — Last March, the long-empty East Newark School at the corner of Vienna and East Union streets was demolished.

Many former students, teachers, and staff shared their memories while witnessing the final days of the Roosevelt School as it was most often called. The school’s history is among the topics of a four Saturday lecture series beginning in mid-February.

“While some museums close for the winter, ours is open Saturday afternoons and the lecture series is one more reason to visit,” said Chris Davis, executive director of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society and Museum, which sponsors the series. “We satisfy those with cabin fever by presently some excellent programs and speakers on a wide variety of historical topics in a comfortable setting.”

Starting off the series is “Gone But Not Forgotten,” presented by John Zornow.

“He's a crowd pleaser and everyone looks forward to his talks every year,” said Davis, who also serves as Newark and Arcadia historian and is on the board of the Wayne County Historical Society/Museum. Davis came up with the idea for the lecture series, now in its 16th year. Zornow’s nostalgic program will look at businesses, buildings, companies, organizations, and people from Newark's past that have been lost to history. The life-long resident of the Wayne County community is an avid historian, writer, and active member of the historical society.

Zornow said he often meets people visiting the museum who are not familiar with some of Newark’s premier companies like Jackson & Perkins, the major horticultural firm famous for its roses, or C.H. Stuart/Sarah Coventry, known for nursery/home products and later jewelry. He’ll speak about these businesses that were once headquartered in the Wayne County community, along with local landmarks like the neighborhood theater that opened in 1925 and was destroyed by fire in 1984.

“People got through the Depression by going to the movies, sometimes every night,” said Zornow of the Capitol Theater on South Main Street in Newark.

Zornow fondly remembers spending his Thursday afternoons at the cinema when he was growing up, thanks to local merchants who gave free tickets to the kids while their mothers shopped.

The second talk, “The History of Nestlé's: First United States Chocolate Factory,” will be offered by Jim Farfaglia, whose writings focus on Central New York history. For nearly 100 years, Fulton, N.Y., was known as the city that smelled like chocolate. It was home to Nestlé's first and largest United States factory, where Nestlé Quik and the Crunch Bar were invented, and Toll House Morsels poured off assembly lines.

The story of what happened when Nestlé’s Swiss founders chose Fulton for their chocolate production is one of America’s most inspiring success stories, according to Farfaglia, who has authored a book on Nestlé’s history in Fulton combining research from the company’s archives and interviews with its former workers. Topics of his other books include the Blizzard of ’66, Oswego County’s unique muck farms, and the founding of New York state’s first search and rescue team.

Cindy Russell will tell the story of education in East Newark for the third talk, “Roosevelt School: More Than Just a Building,” and show photos of students and teachers through the years beginning with a two-room schoolhouse. Russell, a former administrator of Lincoln School in Newark, is currently president of the historical society. Following the Roosevelt School’s demolition in 2019, the bronze plaque from inside the building was donated to the historical society and is now on display in the museum.

“I enjoy local history and that is why I became active in the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society,” Russell wrote in the society’s newsletter. “It is always exciting to look for information and discover new things about our community’s past that I didn’t know about.”

She is among the volunteers actively overseeing the historical society-owned Marbletown Schoolhouse, the 1876 one-room school at the intersection of Miller and Marbletown roads in the town of Arcadia.

The Newark museum devotes a small display room to the Fox sisters and Spiritualism, which will be of special interest to those who come to the final talk, “The Lives of Maggie & Kate Fox.”

The 19th-century siblings from the now-defunct Wayne County town of Hydesville just outside of Newark, became famous for reputedly communicating with the dead. The sisters gained many followers and modern Spiritualism was founded by Maggie and Kate Fox in Hydesville on March 31, 1848.

Today, both the original and the replica Fox cottage are gone.

Presenter Tracy Murphy is the caretaker of the Fox property, known as the Hydesville Memorial Park, which attracts people eager to see where the home of the Fox sisters once stood. Murphy is also deputy director of Historic Palmyra, and a historical society board member.

The Newark-Arcadia Museum displays will all be open before and after each talk. The current exhibit, “Hometown Grown: 200 Years of Agriculture,” features farm tools and a farm-to-table kitchen scene.

Details

The Newark-Arcadia Historical Museum, 120 High St., Newark, is across from the Newark Public Library. The museum is handicapped accessible at the west door on Mason Street. The museum is open Saturdays, year round, from 1 to 3 p.m. During July and August, the museum is open Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. Email: arcadiahistory@gmail.com.

2020 Winter Lecture Series

Feb. 15 — "Gone But Not Forgotten" by John Zornow

Feb. 29 — "The History of Nestlé's: First United States Chocolate Factory" by Jim Farfaglia

March 14 — "Roosevelt School: More Than Just a Building" by Cynthia Russell

March 28 — "The Lives of Maggie & Kate Fox" by Tracy Murphy

Lectures are Saturdays at 2 p.m., at the Newark-Arcadia Museum. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For information or to hold a seat, call 315-331-6409. Check the website for any updates in case of bad weather: newarkarcadiamuseum.org.