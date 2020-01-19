Canandaigua senior nominated for Presidential Scholars

Shannon Tahoe, interim commissioner for New York State Education, recently nominated Canandaigua Academy senior Kevin Dennis for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

Tahoe nominated 25 seniors overall for the program. Dennis is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and member of the National Honor Society. He is on the swim and cross-country teams, and president of the school choir.

Every year, one man and one woman from each state are named Presidential Scholars. Dennis was recommended to Tahoe by counselor Michelle Jones and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District.

Scholars are selected based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, community service, leadership, and commitment to high ideals.