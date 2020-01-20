Books Sandwiched In will open Feb. 3 with Paul Bringewatt’s review of “The New Silk Roads: The Present and Future of the World” by Peter Frankopan at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

The free series will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays until March 30. This year’s titles include “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, “Citizen: An American Lyric” by Claudia Rankine and “The Barrytown Trilogy” by Roddy Doyle.

Visit woodlibrary.org for a schedule of book titles and guest reviewers. Patrons are invited to bring a bag lunch; cookies and drinks will be provided.