Arena Art Group members Richard Harvey and Jono Peterson are exhibiting “Faces & Figures” in the Little Theatre Art Gallery, 240 East Ave., Rochester, through Jan. 31.

The fine art show depicts human love, concern, social values and relationships through mixed media, drawings, paintings, collage, digital print, etchings and encaustic painting.

Harvey sought to “explore the psychological and emotive potential of the human face and figure in a contemporary expressionistic style.” According to Peterson, “depicting the face of the figure is [his] primary vehicle for artistic expression.”