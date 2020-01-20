Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced $3.4 million in funding for 61 businesses, community colleges and community-based organizations through the state’s $175 million Workforce Development Initiative.

Professional training is expected to provide 2,464 New Yorkers with in-demand skills. Applications for funding were recommended by the state Regional Economic Development Councils based on regional economic needs and opportunities.

In the immediate area, awards went to Berry Global, Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, Creative Food Ingredients, and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.