As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Cordancia Chamber Orchestra will perform live on WXXI Classical 91.5 for “Backstage Pass with Julia Figueras” at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Founders Pia Liptak and Kathleen Suher will speak about their experiences over the past 10 years, and the ensemble will perform selections from its upcoming concerts. Michael Huerta, winner of the Nico Toscano Concerto Competition for Young Performers, will perform the first movement of the Liebermann Concerto for flute and orchestra.

Cordancia, conducted by Rachel Lauber, will highlight works by living composers in “Something New, It’s Live: Stop, Drop and Listen” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Ave., Rochester, and 3 p.m. on March 1 at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 students/seniors and $50 patrons. Visit cordancia.org/tickets for tickets, season passes and free admission vouchers for first-time attendees.

These concerts have a humorous side, including Peter Schickele’s take on Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” The strings play Mozart as originally written and the winds go off on a tangent playing dozens of other musical works woven in by the composer, from Beethoven and Brahms symphonies to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “Oh, Susanna.”

Other elements include American-British composer Elizabeth Kelly’s look at the audience and their unintentional contributions to live performances like coughing, candy wrappers and cellphones. Kelly received her doctorate from the Eastman School of Music. Comedians Kerry Young and Abby DeVuyst will appear to enhance humorous parts of the program.

The program features music inspired by the elements of industry with “Smoke, Steel, Stone, Cinder” by Thomas Osborne, professor of composition at the University of Hawaii. Australian composer Aristea Mellos piece “Fountain of Steel” portrays the sights and sounds of Sydney Harbor. Mellos wrote the work during her graduate studies at Eastman.

Cordancia received a Genesee Valley Arts Grant for these performances. Its anniversary celebration will end with music from Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland in “Something Nordic, Celestially Blue” on May 2-3.