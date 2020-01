The Finger Lakes Surgery Center, 3700 County Road 6, Geneva, will offer a facility tour to help ease fears some children have about their upcoming procedures at 4 p.m. Feb. 3.

Tours are designed to address these concerns and cover what to expect on the day of surgery, including length of stay. Nurses from Surgical Services will lead the tour and answer questions.

Call 315-230-5505 to register or visit bit.ly/2kNJojw for information. Tours are held on the first Mondays of the month.