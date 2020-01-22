Sharon San Angelo, of Newark, will discuss her book for this month’s Friends of the Newark Public Library luncheon at noon on Feb. 14.

“They Brought Tarnished Secrets” shares the work and talents of immigrants, and their desire to leave their homeland and reach America after World War II. Her book is dedicated to her friend Hannelora, who was her inspiration.

Lunch costs $5 and reservations are required by Feb. 11. The library is located at 121 High St., directly across from the Newark-Arcadia Museum. Call (315) 331-4370 for information.