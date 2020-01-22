Ontario County Public Health announces its slate of free rabies prevention clinics for 2020.

Clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon, and are open to healthy dogs, cats and ferrets ages 3 months and older.

Six clinics are planned: Feb. 8 at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility, 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua; April 4 at Gorham Town Barns, 3478 Lake to Lake Road; June 13 at Geneva Hydrant Hose Co., 79 Geneva St.; Aug. 22 at South Bristol Town Barns, 6371 state Route 64, Naples; Sept. 19 at the Hurley Building, 205 Saltonstall St., Canandaigua; and Oct. 17 at Farmington Highway Garage, 985 Hook Road.

Animals must be on a leash or in a carrier. Owners need to bring past rabies certificates, if any. Call 585-396-4343 or visit co.ontario.ny.us/765/Rabies for information.