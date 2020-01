The 28th annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance on Feb. 8 will raise funds for Boy Scout Troop 59.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m. before dinner at 7:30 p.m. at the Phelps American Legion, 1346 state Route 96. Entree choices are prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or marinated pork loin. Door prizes and a 50-50 raffle will be available.

Tickets cost $75 per couple. Call 585-545-1510 or email jim.connors27K@gmail.com for information.