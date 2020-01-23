The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile incident.

Investigators say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven.

Deputies identified the snowmobile operator as Rodney Turner, 54, of Red Creek.

He was operating a snowmobile on the frozen section of Little Sodus Bay when the ice gave way and the snowmobile entered the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

People on the shore were concerned when they didn’t see Turner come out of the water, went to investigate, found him, then called 911.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air 1 Helicopter assisted in finding Turner and pulling him from the water. He was transported to Oswego Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at 315-253-6562.