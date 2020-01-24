Did the Canandaigua City Planning Commission place commercial special interests above public health and safety when commissioners granted approval of 40 docks to serve the $48.5 million Lake House? (Daily Messenger, Jan. 16) At a time when there is an urgent need to reduce boat trafficking on Canandaigua Lake, the commission’s move in the opposite direction aids the momentum that is turning a beautiful, life sustaining lake into a cesspool.

The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council’s 2014 Watershed Management Plan reported that “Specific concerns for Canandaigua Lake include congestion from boating, discharge of pollutants from marinas and boats, competing uses that decrease the overall quality of the recreational experience for more passive uses, and limited public access points.

“There are five commercial marinas on the lake that provide service to the public. The main potential impacts from marinas include fuel spills during filling operations, boat washing activities, fuel storage and stormwater runoff from the impervious areas of the marinas. It is critical we work with our marinas to reduce their potential impact.

“Additional pollution issues associated with boating include boat-induced waves eroding shorelines and stirring up bottom sediment, a lack of bathroom facilities leads to the use of the lake as a bathroom, boats can move invasive species into and out of Canandaigua Lake. Once established, invasive species can be very costly and difficult to eradicate.”

Although this report described the pollution of Canandaigua Lake, the Council continues to balk at taking necessary measures to actually stop the pollution.

While the Watershed Council has acknowledged that the numbers of motorboats on the lake compromise its environmental quality, the Council has done little to actively reduce the number of motorboats that can access the lake. While acknowledging the pollution caused by boat cleaning or maintenance, the Council has not called for requiring the use of reclamation systems to prevent the boats’ bilge, which over the summer accumulates considerable amounts of oil and grease, from going into the lake.

At the January meeting of Canandaigua City Council, citizen advocate Mike Yarger urged Council to enact a moratorium on building any more docks, including the docks proposed for the Lake House, in the city of Canandaigua. Yarger was told that this issue would be a matter for the Planning Commission rather than City Council.

Councilmembers should reconsider Yarger’s request. The Planning Commission should be asked to honor such a Council moratorium, rather than City Council acquiescing to the dictates of an environmentally unfriendly Planning Commission. Even if legal challenges arise should the moratorium be enacted, the need to protect our drinking water and the sustainability of Canandaigua Lake should be the priority.

Another bold new approach is also needed by Canandaigua City Council to protect our lake and our human and animal population from the hazards of lawn chemicals. These chemicals cause cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and respiratory and reproductive diseases for people; they poison domestic animals and wildlife; and they pollute the air we breathe and the water we drink.

The Watershed Council has acknowledged that “as land uses within our watershed continue to shift toward more urban residential use, management of lawn fertilizers and pesticides become increasingly important in protecting and preserving water quality. Due to the substantial human health and environmental considerations, prudence dictates that the input of these chemicals into the lake should be minimized as much as possible.”

But it is not enough to merely “encourage” lawn chemical users to “reduce” their usage of these chemicals. Such an approach, advocated by the Watershed Council, has been largely unproductive and trivializes a serious public health and environmental problem.

The current Canandaigua City Council is composed of more environmentally friendly members than previous city councils. Mayor Bob Palumbo and the other elected councilmembers all campaigned on a promise that environmental protection would be one of their priorities. Councilmember-at-Large Renee Sutton, who now chairs the Ordinance Committee, said she wanted lawn chemicals, except in emergency situations, banned on both private and public property in our city.

Much of Canada enacted such laws many years ago. I would like to see such an ordinance enacted in Canandaigua — notwithstanding a state law that restricts localities from regulating pesticide use on private property. Localities have the legal right to challenge state laws. These are the kinds of issues worth fighting for, even if they result in legal battles.

After all, there is a law in New York banning lawn chemical use at day care centers and schools. Surely, the state would not be likely to argue that lawn chemicals are safe. Nor would the state be likely to argue that it isn’t necessary for a locality to take protective initiatives when it can be proved the state’s own protective initiatives are too lax.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.