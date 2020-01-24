Officials say 59-year-old Kimberly Tompkins of Phelps was issued tickets for failing to keep right and having an unregistered vehicle after a fatal car crash on Thursday in Seneca County that killed an Auburn woman.

A woman died in a three-car crash in Seneca County Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the crash scene on Route 318 in Junius. Investigators say Marianne White, 70, of Auburn was sideswiped by Kimberly Tompkins, 59, of Phelps.

Deputies say White's vehicle then swerved into the eastbound lane and collided with a third vehicle driven by Angelo Mascioli, 45, of Newark.

Investigators say White suffered chest injuries and died at Geneva General Hospital.

Tompkins was uninjured and was issued tickets for failing to keep right and having an unregistered vehicle.