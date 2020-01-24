Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 45° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: ESE at 8mph

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Tonight: Cloudy with some rain arriving late at night A little mix possible in the Finger Lakes towards morning.

Light rain

Saturday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 31°

Precipitation: 100% | Wind: E at 12mph

Yellow Alert: Early morning icy mix possible in the Finger Lakes then just plain rain through the day. Dreary and breezy.

Snow showers

Sunday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WSW at 14mph

Snow showers. Slushy inch or two possible.