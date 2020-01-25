Baseball has braved three cheating scandals since its 1869 professional birth. The first involved players being paid to lose: the 1919 “Black Sox Scandal.” The 1990s and 2000s “Steroids Age” brooked illegal performance enhancing drugs — PEDs — to try to illegally win.

Finally, unfolding now is what baseball styles “The Banging Scheme.” It begins with a center-field camera, stealing a catcher’s signs. A player there wires the dugout, another then bangs a nearby garbage can to signal the batter what pitch awaits him at the plate. I am not making this up.

Baseball’s investigation vows to illuminate this latest and most surrealistic scandal. Already, managers of the Astros, Red Sox, and Mets have lost their jobs, Houston’s president and GM have been fired, and this Texas-born plot seems likely to spread. Having begun in 2017, how did it go undetected or unpunished for so long, striking at the game’s very DNA — the pitcher-batter duel? Where was baseball’s commissioner? Where is leadership now?

If doubt lingers about the need for a strong No. 1, these scandals resolve it. The “Black Sox” crisis happened largely because there was no commissioner, leading to a next-year appointment of a made-from-central-casting czar. The other two scandals occurred under commissioners redolent of a barb attributed to Winston Churchill of a political foe: “An empty taxi arrived, and Clement Attlee got out.”

Return to October 1919. Ignorant of a scandal in which eight White Sox players had conspired to lose the World Series, America expected Chicago to rout Cincinnati. Shockingly, the Sox then lost four of the first five games in a then best-of-nine, then anticipated their payola. “They’d done their part,” wrote Richard Lindberg. “Now they expected [gambler] Arnold Rothstein to do his.” Ignored, they seethed. Chicago won two games, too late. History’s “Black Sox” had thrown a Series.

In 1920 several Black Sox confessed guilt, a Chicago grand jury indicting eight. That fall, Federal Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis became the first empowered commissioner, placing each defendant on the “ineligible” list. On Aug. 2, 1921, the jury ruled: not guilty. Next day Landis’s first major decision as Commish banned all eight accused players for life. “Baseball is something more than a game,” he said. “Destroy . . . [a child’s] faith in its squareness and honesty, and you have planted suspicion of all things in his heart.”

To Landis, cheating seemed as leprous as Santa Claus being deemed a fraud. Above all, he helped baseball earn back its name. Baseball’s next scandal came under 1992-98 de facto, then 1999-2015 official, head Bud Selig, his moral relativism less effective. He muddied baseball’s name. In 1992, baseball and football were tied at 23 percent in a Gallup Poll as “America’s favorite game.” By 2013, baseball trailed, 42-9. Selig denied even “hearing about steroids” until 1999, despite being in the clubhouse regularly as Milwaukee Brewers owner as singles hitters bulked up. Ken Caminiti of the Astros even died of illegal use.

In 2004, President George W. Bush used his State of the Union address to ask “Baseball [to] heal thyself.’” A year later Congress demanded that Bud testify. Selig finally asked former U.S. Senator George Mitchell to investigate. Upon the Mitchell Report’s 2007 release, Congressman Cliff Stearns called for Bud’s resignation, noting his “glacial response” to steroids’ “growing stain on baseball.” In 2015, Selig retired, yielding to Manfred, a lawyer whose attitude has been “glacial” to enhancing baseball on and off the field.

From the start, Manfred’s persona has seemed weak, meek, easily bullied, declining to confront the players union. He refuses to unilaterally enforce rules already enacted to quicken play: uphold the strike zone, keep the batter in the box, and mandate a bases-empty pitch each 20 seconds — and has not acted to address the soaring number of walks and strikeouts that make the game stagnant. Cheating is worse, since, as the late Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti noted, all games are defined by rules, without which there are no games.

Pete Rose was banned from baseball for gambling — cheating. By contrast, Manfred has almost accepted “The Banging Scheme” as a fait accompli, too impractical to punish a roster or even individuals, again afraid of players filing grievances and delaying closure, saying on the probe’s 2017 start that no cooperative player who knew of or had done the crime should worry about doing time! Only baseball execs should fret. Think of Manfred as helping convicts who torch a prison. They get out of jail free. The only guilty parties are the guards and warden, lax in stopping fire.

Such lunacy means blanket amnesty for each player whose “Banging Scheme” helped pervert pitcher-batter’s mano a mano — in effect, helped baseball cheat. Some, like Pedro Martinez, even scorn the whistleblower for going public on this sham, wanting amnesia as well as amnesty. What would Lou Gehrig, The Pride of the Yankees, think? Or Stan Musial, whose monument in St. Louis reads, “Here stands baseball’s perfect warrior; here stands baseball’s perfect knight.” What must Rose, Charlie Hustle, think?

Landis dealt morally and brilliantly with cheating that occurred before he filled the Office of Commissioner. Selig and Manfred have dealt ignobly with the cheating that has occurred in their time in office.

“Try honesty, it works better,” I remember Andy Griffith telling a prisoner in one episode of the TV series “Matlock.” Honesty demands accountability. That, and some spine.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Mr. Smith writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.