The Geneva Police Department opened an investigation after being called to Geneva General Hospital Emergency Department for a report of a male who showed up there with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police report being called in at about 2:21a.m. on Jan. 26 to the hospital emergency department for the wounded victim. Upon arrival, units discovered he was being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

“This investigation has been active and ongoing since it was reported to police early this morning,” according to police. “Through the investigation thus far and where it has led us, we are confident that there is no threat to the community at this time. We will not be releasing any information on the identity of the victim or alleged suspect(s) at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Matthew Colton at 315-828-6779 or at mkc@geneva.ny.us