Beacon Solutions Groups names COO

Andrea Hagen has been named chief operating officer at Beacon Solutions Group, a subsidiary of nationally ranked top 50 CPA firm The Bonadio Group.

In her more than 20 years in the health care accounting industry, including eight with Beacon, Hagen has assisted providers with improving and managing their business and accounts receivable functions, developed and implemented corporate compliance plans and training programs, managed information technology infrastructure, and has selected and implemented patient accounting systems as well as electronic medical record software. In the newly created Beacon COO position, she oversees day-to-day operations as the company turns its focus to business development opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions.

Paula Santiago will be stepping into Andrea’s current role as director, bringing with her more than 15 years in the industry, including nearly five with Beacon. Paula has an expansive knowledge of revenue cycle issues across the health care landscape and works with various provider types and specialty areas.

A consulting firm helping health care organizations optimize their business operations, Beacon provides services such as cash recovery, diagnostics and operational reviews, interim management and training.