For “6x6” Make Art Day — proclaimed last year by Mayor Lovely Warren — Rochester Contemporary Art Center set a one-day goal of 1,000 artworks made throughout Greater Rochester and across the globe in advance of “6x6.” This is 20% of the total “6x6” artworks typically displayed.

“‘6x6’ is going to be amazing this year,” said Bleu Cease, executive director. “We believe that ‘6x6’ Make Art Day will bring even more awareness to the local visual art community in Rochester.”

Cease compared Make Art Day to “a community reads initiative meets Super Bowl Sunday for creatives,” adding “March 6 defines a day for hundreds of families, business, organizations, schools and individuals to gather to make small artworks, sharing and promoting the creative act.”

First-time venues, teachers, hosts and organizers are encouraged to attend a Make Art Day informational event at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at RoCo, 137 East Ave.

RoCo is launching six art-making Fridays in its Lab Space starting Feb. 7 to promote “6x6” art-making. The space will be filled with stations including supplies and mat boards measuring 6-by-6 inches. March 6 will be a Make Art Day initiative led by Kathleen Farrell and Cathryn Smith.

Community partners will host Make Art Day events on March 6, including Writers & Books, Nox, Digital Hyve, Ganondagan State Historic Site, Main St. Artists, Causewave, Hungerford, Anderson Alley Artists, Made on State artists, the Mocha Center and city of Rochester school classrooms.

There is no fee to enter artworks into “6x6,” which will run June 6-July 12. All works will be exhibited and on sale for $20. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.