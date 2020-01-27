A Newark man was arrested after deputies say he raped a woman in his home. 40-year-old Dwight D. Williams is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 16, 2019 he reportedly threatened the victim with a knife and punched and kicked her in the ribs, breaking some of her ribs.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.