ROCHESTER — A man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed a Rochester police officer in the face Sunday morning.

Jamal Dima, 20, is charged with felony attempted assault of a police officer after he allegedly stabbed Officer Brian Cala, a 22-year veteran with the Rochester Police Department, in his left cheek.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary said Cala responded to 108 Glendale Park just before 11 a.m along with Officer Louis Mastrangelo, a 12-year veteran of the force, for reports of a man breaking out windows and taillights to two vehicles.

After Cala knocked on the door — and, following protocol, moved away from the front of the door but stayed on the porch — Dima went directly toward Cala and stabbed him one time in the face, according to Singletary.

"A male opened the door and made a bee-line to Officer Cala," Singletary said. "It should be noted that this incident transpired in a matter of two to three seconds."

During the attack, Singletary said Cala was able to draw his weapon and discharged five rounds, hitting the suspect once in the left hand/wrist area.

Dima then allegedly fled on foot down Glendale Park toward Dewey Avenue. Officers took him into custody near the 400 block of Dewey Avenue.

Cala — the RPD officer of the year in 2011 — was released from the University of Rochester Medical Center Sunday night, while Dima was discharged from Rochester General Hospital Monday morning.

Singletary said Dima was known to police but did not provide details of his criminal history. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said additional charges may be filed.

Dima is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court.

Singletary says he watched Cala's body camera video.

"Brian Cala did exactly and Louis Mastrangelo did exactly the way they were trained," the chief said. "They performed exactly to how we trained them."

In October, RPD Officer Denny Wright was attacked by a knife. The man arrested for that incident is facing attempted assault and attempted murder charges.

Last week, RPD officers pulled their guns a man who was smashing a police car with a pole. They shot him with a bean bag and tased him.