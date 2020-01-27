Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts was elected to the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association during its 86th annual winter training conference in Albany.

The Association, headquartered in Albany, is comprised of the state’s 55 elected and three appointed sheriffs. It was formed in 1934 to represent the interests and concerns of sheriffs

and their constituents before the state Legislature, the governor’s office and state criminal justice agencies, and to provide training and support to sheriffs and their staff across the state.

The Executive Committee is responsible for guiding the activities of the organization between annual meetings of the Sheriffs’ Association.

During the conference, the Association adopted resolutions opposing the decriminalization of marijuana as being contrary to efforts fighting the opioid and vaping epidemics, and opposing the governor’s proposal for shared county jails as being harmful to families, defense attorneys, taxpayers and inmates. Sheriffs urge changes to the recently enacted bail and discover rules.

Virts became sheriff in 2010 and has been with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office since 1977. He was president of the Association in 2018.