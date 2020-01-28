The detector reportedly is 1 billion times more sensitive than an alcohol breathalyzer

There's been much talk about marijuana and the push to make it legal for recreational use in New York state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed his plan in the budget proposal.

A company is ready to do business with the state, but it won't be selling pot.

If and when marijuana is legalized in New York, more people will be smoking it and more people will be driving high.

Up until this point, there's been no way to determine if someone has recently ingested THC, but that’s changing thanks to a new marijuana breathalyzer.

Once you get past alcohol, federal research shows marijuana is the drug most often found in the blood of drivers involved in a crash. The fear among law enforcement is that will only get worse as more states legalize weed for recreational use.

That could change with the first-ever weed breathalyzer, which is one billion times more sensitive than an alcohol breathalyzer.

Dr. Mike Lynn says it's much like a dog's nose, which inspired the company's name Hound Labs. The group eventually wants to bring it to New York.

Your breath is collected in a cartridge for analysis. Ten minutes later, you get results.

“I mean, it's kind of common sense, we don't want our airline pilot to take a bong hit and get in the cockpit, right?” Lynn said. “We certainly don't want people to smoke pot and get behind the wheel of a 4,000-pound vehicle.”

Authorities can currently test for pot using blood, urine or hair samples, but you can't tell if someone recently used marijuana unless you test their breath.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty explained how law enforcement tests for high drivers right now, and it's a long process.

“The deputy roadside puts you through field tests just like alcohol,” Dougherty explained. “If they feel that you are impaired, meaning that you cannot safely operate that vehicle, they make the arrest, then they call for a DRE.”

DREs are drug experts, and there are nine of them across Livington County. If they think you're driving while high, you'll be asked to give a urine or blood sample.

“If they do provide it, it goes off to a lab the lab," Dougherty said. "The lab then determine if there's THC in the blood, if there's cocaine, heroin, meth, etc. When that comes back, then the determination is, it's solely basically on the DRE, that they saw was impairment and the lab analysis backs that up.”

There's still a lot to figure out. Alcohol has a 0.08 legal limit. There’s no agreement on what the legal limit should be for marijuana.

The Hound Labs device will cost several thousand dollars. Asked if it plans to do business in New York, the company responded:

"We are in the late stages of manufacturing our products and expect to have the first units available for a select set of charter customers from a wide variety of locations and industries available in late Q1. Given Governor Cuomo's recent pledge to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana this year, we expect to engage with NY police agencies in the very near future."