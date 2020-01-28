The Valentine’s Boutique will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut St., Lyons.

Vendors will fill the first floor of the museum to offer chocolates; Valentine’s cookies; crochet, pillows and Valentine’s-themed crafts; framed photography; adult literature; on-site massages; handbags; and the crystal raffe, which can be engraved.

Rochester Brainery and RIT teaching artist Steve Duprey will hold a painting party to create a palette knife piece of a vase full of sunflowers. Reservations cost $35 and the class runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Soup, salad, coffee and dessert will be available for $8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Call (315) 946-4943 or visit waynehistory.org for information.