Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Jeff Riales, with The Silvertone Express Band, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — The Ruff Alley Rounders (with dancer Janet Schroeder), 5:30 p.m., Mystic Stew, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Duct Tape Messiah: A tribute to Blaze Foley with Tyler Westcott and Friends, Matthew Corrigan, Cody Barcroft and Randy Lee, 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Zac Brown Tribute Band, with JunkYard FieldTrip, 8 p.m.; Saturday — "Jazz is Phish" featuring Haewa, 8:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Head to the Roots, 5-7 p.m., Mud Creek, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Reverend Kingfish, 5-7 p.m., Banned from the Tavern, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bathtub Billy's, 630 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Saturday — Mr. Monkey, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Down Home Bluegrass Jam, noon to 1 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Saturday — With the Cows, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Just Joe, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Smooth Groovy, 6-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Ryan Spadafora, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Ivy's Panic Room, Cobalt Clouds, The Results, 8 p.m.; Friday — Divinex, with Fortunato, Shinzi Kazama and Make It Stop, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Bread & Circuses, Babayaga, Noah Gokey, 8 p.m.

Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester: Saturday — Joe Jencks, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Venton Clark Band, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Jeff Acker Trio, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Max & Heatwave Bluegrass, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Thursday — Nelly, 8 p.m.; Friday — Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m. (Sunday Nelly show sold out.)

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Anything & Everything Orchestra, 9 p.m.; Saturday — The Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — A.J. Tetzlaff, 7 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Acoustic Brew (Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation benefit), 8:30 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cottage Street Band, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Alex Fais, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Aaron Lipp & Slacktones, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Rash, Smaxkult, Natural Habitat, 4-6 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Honey & Vinegar, 5 p.m., Back in Town, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Dean's List, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Headed North, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Ted Perry Ibeji Quartet, 7 p.m.; Friday — Elizabeth Tighe, 8 p.m., Saturday — The Wallboards, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Salsa Night presented by Essence of Rhythm, 8 p.m.; Friday — "Songs for South Australia" (benefit to save Kangaroo Island bee population) featuring New Math, Anonymous Willpower, River Lynch & The Spirit Makers, The Krooks, Teressa Wilcox, Left Handed 2nd Baseman, and Chris Cady, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday — Union Redux, 7:30 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Steve Grills, 9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Everheart, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Begging Angels, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Branded, 9 p.m. to midnight.

New York Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Kevin McCarthy, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Pappert, 7 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ken Riber, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Satuday — Brian Lindsay, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Heatwave Bluegrass, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Claudia Hoyser, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic with Nestor, 7 p.m.; Friday — Nestor/Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Photo City Imrpov, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Friday — Nunslaughter, Funerus, Kryst, Fatal Curse, Necrostalker, Holy Water, Malachor, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Zerofox, Day of the Locust, The War Lovers, 9:30 p.m., Cactus Cathedral, 10:30 p.m., Disfathom, 11:30 p.m., Slammin' Gennys, 12:30 a.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Duo Mecarello, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Taste of Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Thursday — Son House Blues Night with Genesee Johnny and Steve Lyons, 6-8 p.m.; Friday — Jenn Cristy, 6 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Jon Lamanna, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 6-8:30 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Flint Creek, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Up2Something, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Acoustic Brew, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Double Trouble, 7 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — David Torok, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Allison Williams, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Shari Ratka, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Spooky, 7-10 p.m.

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 W. Main St., Shortsville: Friday — Jamric, 8-11 p.m.

Starry Nites Café, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Dooleys, 7 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Saturday — The Lowriders, 8:45 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Excitable Boy (Warren Zevon tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — Majestics, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The John Payton Project, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Seein' Double, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 499 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — John McConnell, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Casey Bloom, 6-9 p.m.