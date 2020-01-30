The Landmark Society’s “Walk the Walk: Encounters with Rochester’s African American Ancestors” will highlight the music, laughter, joys, sorrows, challenges overcome and inspiration offered by Frederick Douglass and other African Americans from Rochester’s past on Feb. 7.

“We’ll encounter a number of amazing people, such as Austin Steward and Bessie Hamm, from Rochester’s past during the performance,” said Cindy Boyer, director of public programs.

Captain Sunfish, a late 18th-century frontiersman portrayed by Shawn Dunwoody, will lead the event.

“You’ll leave this performance with a better understanding of what people from our past have accomplished — and be inspired by what people of today can achieve,” Boyer said.

Now in its 24th year, “Walk the Walk” is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St., in the Corn Hill District. The congregation is one of the oldest in Rochester, having formed in 1827.

The free show will be preceded by a musical performance, and a short walking tour of the historic windows and photo display at 6:40 p.m.