PHELPS — An employee was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital after a fire Thursday afternoon in a recycling building at Halco Plumbing & Heating, 865 County Road 6 in Phelps.

Frank C. Bell, 53, of Auburn, was cutting metal with a chop saw in the recycling building shortly after 2 p.m. when a fire ignited where he was working, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. The fire was contained to the recycling building, where it caused extensive damage. Bell suffered head and facial injuries and was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong. He was not listed as a patient Thursday night, according to the patient information desk.

The fire remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Ontario County Emergency Management. It does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the sheriff's office.

Fire departments from Oaks Corners, Phelps, Geneva, North Side, Lyons, Marbletown, Border City and Junius all responded, as did Phelps Ambulance. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified of the incident.

VIDEO: Courtesy of news partner, News10NBC