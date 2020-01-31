Here's a look at your weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 25°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 4mph
Today: Generally cloudy. High near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight: A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 28°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: WSW at 5mph
Cloudy. High near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Rain mixed with snow
Sunday
Hi: 37° | Lo: 35°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 10mph
Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 30s.