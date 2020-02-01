The production company shoots a Kwik Fill commercial that will air during the big game

CANANDAIGUA — A coffee ad created by Canandaigua-based production company LaBarge Media will air in the northeast during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

LaBarge Media Creative Director Dave LaBarge said the Bradley Street Coffee commercial from Kwik Fill will be his second piece to hit the coveted Super Bowl time slot. The first was last year.

The spot comes on the heels of another huge win for the media company. Its behind-the-scenes video of Bristol Mountain snowmakers took first place in the nationwide “I AM a Snowmaker” competition, sponsored by HKD, a North American-based energy-efficient snowmaking company, and SAM, an industry publication.

As with the Super Bowl commercial, weather played a leading role in production.

“We shot this in December, so we were so fortunate to capture the one day it really snowed,” said LaBarge, who directed and edited the piece. “Because we were shooting most of the video in slow motion, I knew I wanted some snow in the air for texture. But I couldn’t believe the amount that was falling. It was magical, and as we shot into the night it got even better.”

Working in an active snowstorm had its challenges, not the least of which was keeping the camera protected from the snow and the monitor and lens constantly clean, he said.

When it came time to edit, LaBarge cranked up the music to get the creative juices flowing.

“All I had to start with was a bunch of good interviews of the snowmakers and some really epic footage,” he said. “Once I found the music bed, I was able to formulate the story and flow of the video to what you see in the final edit.”

Cinematographer Forrest Vreeland called the nighttime shoot at Bristol “one of the most exciting experiences I've had while working behind the camera.”

“In a controlled studio environment, we put countless hours into making scenes look realistic,” he said. “When we find ourselves on top of a dark, icy mountain where both man and nature are showing their hardest characters, it's more real than anything we could ever fabricate. There's little more for me to do than frame up, hit record and try to do it justice.”

LaBarge said Bristol Mountain representatives reached out with one request: “We want this video to win.”

The hard work by Vreeland, LaBarge, producer Jamie Beaujon and drone operator Alec Elam paid off in recognition for LaBarge Media and Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, and a new break room makeover for Bristol snowmakers as a prize for the win.

“I took a deep dive creatively with music selections and the way I cut the video together,” he said. “Forrest also did a great job capturing the moments. I'm also excited that HKD is giving the snowmakers at Bristol a new breakroom. That's super gratifying.”

“We can be a rough bunch, but we get the job done and have a lot of fun at the same time,” said Mountain Operations Manager Paul Trippi in the video that takes viewers behind the scenes of snowmaking at the winter resort on Route 64 in Bristol.

The LaBarge Media client list includes businesses and companies like Xerox, Aldi Foods, Kwik Fill, Autowash, Adobe, CCN International, Eric's Office and Green Front Restaurant, Wood Library, and Jefferson Community College.

“We treat every client as we would want to be treated,” said LaBarge. “It doesn't matter if it’s a website, graphic design, video, enterprise or small business. We really do try to make everyone’s experience with LaBarge one that they will love. It’s in our DNA.”